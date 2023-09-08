Dangerous Man brewing closing northeast Minneapolis taproom

The taproom is set to close on Saturday, Oct. 21, but Dangerous Man will continue brewing craft beers at its production facility.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a decade of serving up beers on the corner of 13th Avenue North and NE Second Street in northeast Minneapolis, Dangerous Man is closing its taproom next month.

In an Instagram post Friday, head brewer and owner Rob Miller shared that while the neighborhood watering hole is closing up shop, Dangerous Man hasn't finished brewing.

"We have never owned the building, so in that sense, our future there has always been uncertain," the post said. "It is with excitement, though, that our beloved space is in good hands and will continue to be a community gathering place. We want the new ownership to own that part of the announcement, so sit tight until Monday."

"We are going to take this winter to figure out which path forward looks the coolest, most fun, and a little Dangerous! In the meantime, we will keep making high-quality craft beer at our production facility, so look for us at your favorite spots and liquor stores."

The taproom's last day is Saturday, Oct. 21, but Dangerous Man plans to throw "a series of special events" leading up to the closing date.

Dangerous Man’s taproom, located in what was formerly the NE Bank Building, opened in Jan. 2013. The brewery has between 13-22 rotating beers on tap, and sells growlers of its beer next door.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+