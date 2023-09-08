Dangerous Man brewing closing northeast Minneapolis taproom

MINNEAPOLIS — After a decade of serving up beers on the corner of 13th Avenue North and NE Second Street in northeast Minneapolis, Dangerous Man is closing its taproom next month.
In an Instagram post Friday, head brewer and owner Rob Miller shared that while the neighborhood watering hole is closing up shop, Dangerous Man hasn't finished brewing.
"We have never owned the building, so in that sense, our future there has always been uncertain," the post said. "It is with excitement, though, that our beloved space is in good hands and will continue to be a community gathering place. We want the new ownership to own that part of the announcement, so sit tight until Monday."
"We are going to take this winter to figure out which path forward looks the coolest, most fun, and a little Dangerous! In the meantime, we will keep making high-quality craft beer at our production facility, so look for us at your favorite spots and liquor stores."
The taproom's last day is Saturday, Oct. 21, but Dangerous Man plans to throw "a series of special events" leading up to the closing date.
Dangerous Man’s taproom, located in what was formerly the NE Bank Building, opened in Jan. 2013. The brewery has between 13-22 rotating beers on tap, and sells growlers of its beer next door.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.