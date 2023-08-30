Midwest Mountaineering closing after more than 50 years in Minneapolis

The longtime owner of the popular and local outdoor gear store said he can no longer compete with big-box retailers and online competition.

MINNEAPOLIS — Before there was Scheels, REI and Dick's Sporting Goods... there was Midwest Mountaineering in Minneapolis.

On Wednesday, the longtime owner of the popular and local outdoor gear store said he can no longer compete with big-box retailers and online competition.

Rod Johnson says he's closing the iconic store near the University of Minnesota this fall.

"Midwest Mountaineering has been the focus of my life for the last 53 years. We've had a great run, helping over a million customers and friends get great gear and clothing and have fun outdoors. We've been fortunate to have excellent relationships with all our vendors, customers, staff and neighbors over the years, and we're grateful for those relationships," Johnson said in a news release.

"But times change. Midwest's style of retailing is under intense pressure. Big box and online shopping, including direct selling from manufacturers, is on a steady rise and continues to outpace traditional specialty stores like Midwest," he continued.

Johnson said he would be liquidating everything in the store. A big sale is planned for Midwest Mountaineering from Friday, Sept. 1 to Friday, Oct. 8.

"Almost $2 million of outdoor gear and apparel will be 30 -75% off," Johnson said in the news release.

He added Midwest Mountaineering has had some tough years lately.

"Expenses have increased dramatically over the last few years. We've had to compete with screen time and with less overall passion for the outdoors. The time has come for us to move onto other adventures," said Johnson.

The final day for Midwest Mountaineering is Oct. 8.

This Friday's sale starts at 11 a.m.

