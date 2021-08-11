Anonymous jury ordered for Kim Potter in Daunte Wright's death

Similar restrictions were in place for the trial of ex-Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has ordered that the jury in the trial of a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright will remain anonymous.

Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, in April. She’s scheduled to stand trial in November on a manslaughter charge.

Judge Regina Chu said the court won’t release juror names and contact information until sometime after the trial. Jurors will be referred to in court only by numbers.