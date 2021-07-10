Dead body found after early morning fire at Hastings boat landing

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine the body's identity at a later date.

HASTINGS, Minn. — Officials said crews found a body after putting out a fire at the Jaycee Park boat landing.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, Hastings officials said on social media. They found a "wooden enclosure" engulfed in flames. While first responders extinguished the fire, they found a dead body near it.

Hastings police are investigating with assistance from the Minnesota BCA and the State Fire Marshal. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine the body's identity at a later date.