Minnesota's first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post

She was slated to take over the role on Oct. 2.

ST PAUL, Minn — Just one day after being assigned to the top post of Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management, Erin DuPree is out.

While she didn't offer an explicit reason for her departure, DuPree denied ever knowingly selling illegal products at her business in a statement, adding when she became aware of them, she removed them from her shop's inventory.

"Conducting lawful business has been an objective of my business career. However, it has become clear that I have become a distraction that would stand in the way of the important work that needs to be done," said Dupree in a statement.

Governor Tim Walz initially praised Dupree when the announcement of her appointment was made.

"DuPree is a proven and effective leader, who will be successful in standing up Minnesota’s new adult-use cannabis market and helping Minnesotans succeed in the industry," he said in a release.

However, his tone shifted in a message on Friday.

"We have a responsibility to assure Minnesotans that this emerging market will be safe, lawful, and well-regulated," said the Governor in his Friday statement.

Walz announced Charlene Briner will lead the office in the interim.

