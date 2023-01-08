Meet the woman tapped to lead Minnesota's new cannabis agency

Erin DuPree is now tasked with leading the Office of Cannabis Management and overseeing Minnesota's adult-use marijuana market.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Help wanted, help found.

Nearly three months after Minnesota launched the search for a director for its newest agency, the Office of Cannabis Management, Governor Tim Walz says he's found the woman for the job.

On Thursday, Walz announced he's appointed Erin DuPree, a small business owner and consultant, as the state's first director of the OCM.

“With direct experience in Minnesota’s hemp and cannabis industry and over 20 years of success in launching, managing, and growing businesses and organizations, Erin DuPree is an outstanding choice to lead the Office of Cannabis Management," Walz said in a statement. “DuPree is a proven and effective leader, who will be successful in standing up Minnesota’s new adult-use cannabis market and helping Minnesotans succeed in the industry.”

DuPree officially starts in the role on Oct. 2, where she'll be tasked with building the new agency and overseeing the young adult-use cannabis market in the state.

Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis on May 30. As part of the bill signed by Gov. Walz, the law will expunge low-level cannabis offenses from the records of tens of thousands of Minnesotans.

"It is an honor to join the Walz-Flanagan administration as the first director of the new Office of Cannabis Management,” DuPree echoed in a statement from the governor's office. “I look forward to working closely with all of the legislators, stakeholders and advocates who worked so hard to pass this new law and am committed to the work of ensuring Minnesota's new adult-use cannabis industry will grow and thrive for years to come."

According to Walz's office, DuPree is the founder, VP of sales and operations, and head of research and development at Apple Valley's Loonacy Cannabis Co. She's also founded Cook and Quinwood Consulting, which consults with businesses and start-up companies. Rounding out her resume, DuPree has volunteered with Business Network International since 2000 and held large-scale trainings, seminars and panel discussions on the importance of structure and strategy in business.

