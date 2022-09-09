Local nonprofit expanding efforts to help Native American community

The organization focuses on serving Native American communities by recovering knowledge of and access to healthy Indigenous foods, medicines and lifeways.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUGO, Minn. — The mission of Dream of Wild Health is to restore health and well-being in the Native community by recovering knowledge of and access to healthy Indigenous foods, medicines and lifeways.

Now, they're tripling the land they use to accomplish this mission.

“I never imagined we would be this big," Neely Snyder said.

Snyder is affiliated with the St. Croix Ojibwe tribe and has been apart of Dream of Wild Health since 2019. The organization's work began in the 1980s, but it wasn't until 2004 when they purchased 10 acres of land and a house for outreach.

“It’s so wonderful to see our youth growing along with our seeds," Snyder said.

On Friday, a seed turning ceremony was held on the new 20-acre land they purchased in Hugo, Minnesota with help from donations. The land sits down the road from the original Dream of Wild Health home.

With the purchase of the new land, the organization will be able to expand their farming efforts and educational programs.

“We like to say we grow seeds and leaders," Snyder said. "That’s what we are doing here."

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis celebrating Welcome Week starting September 9

Watch more local news: