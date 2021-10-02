Driver found dead after crash in Lindstrom, Minnesota

Officials said the vehicle went off the wet roadway and skidded sideways before hitting a telephone pole.

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Police say one person is dead after a single-car crash in Lindstrom.

A 911 caller reported the crash at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, the Lakes Area Police Department said. It happened on Stacy Trail at North Meadow Curve.

Officers arrived and found the crash. Police said skid marks showed that the car had been traveling eastbound on Stacy Trail when it left the roadway and started skidding sideways in the ditch. It then hit a telephone pole in the front door area.

Police said the driver, who was the only person in the car, was found dead. The roadway was wet at the time from light rain.