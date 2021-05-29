Driver got out of car on Hwy 169; fatally hit by vehicle

The driver who was killed was from Baltimore, Maryland. The other driver and an 18-year-old passenger were unharmed.

A 21-year-old man from Baltimore was hit by a car and killed in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Minnesota State Patrol said it happened just after 4 a.m. on northbound Highway 169 at Anderson Lakes Parkway in Bloomington.

The driver's Ford Focus came to a stop in the right lane and he got out. State Patrol said he was fatally hit by a Toyota Rav4 SUV driven by a man from Bloomington.