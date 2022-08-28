x
Man arrested after standoff in Eagan

Neighbors were asked by police to shelter in place on Sunday.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

EAGAN, Minn. — Police say a man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with officers on Sunday. 

According to information provided by officials, police were involved in an incident with a man in a house on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive in Eagan Sunday afternoon. 

Officers first responded to the house just after noon following a report of a burglary.

Police said when they arrived at the address, a man barricaded himself inside.

No one else was in the home, officials said, and the man was believed by authorities to have committed a protection order violation. 

Neighbors were advised to shelter in place on Sunday afternoon.

The man's name has not yet been released, pending booking in the Dakota County jail. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

