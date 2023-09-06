East metro residents asked to follow new lawn and garden watering rules due to ongoing drought conditions

It's a pretty simple plan, residents with odd-numbered addresses are being asked to do their outdoor watering on odd-numbered days of the month.

ST PAUL, Minn — Many east metro residents are being asked to follow new lawn and garden watering rules because of ongoing drought conditions.

On Wednesday, St. Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS), the public drinking water utility for the city of St. Paul and surrounding suburbs, issued a news release that is requesting "increased water conservation measures" from its customers.

Watering schedules involving odd/even watering and watering time restrictions will begin Thursday, Sept. 7, for SPRWS consumers.

It's a pretty simple plan, residents with odd-numbered addresses are being asked to do their outdoor watering on odd-numbered days of the month.

Even-numbered addresses are being asked - you guessed it - to water on even-numbered days.

And to water the most efficiently - minimizing evaporation - customers are being asked to limit outdoor watering to the cooler times of the day - before noon or after 6 p.m.

Of course, there are exceptions such as residents with new sod and commercial uses of outdoor water, which include nurseries or community gardens, according to the news release.

Water officials said these new schedules are for the rest of the year and "enforceable water restrictions may become necessary in the next few weeks if drought conditions get worse and/or water reduction goals are not met."

SPRWS officials also suggested these tips for residents:

Water grass only when needed. Most lawns only need an inch of water a week.

Adjust the lawn mower to a height of 1.5 - 2 inches. Taller grass shade roots and holds moisture better.

Leave lawn clippings on your grass, this cools the ground and holds in moisture.

Take shorter showers using low-flow showerheads instead of baths.

Turn the faucet off while you shave or brush your teeth.

Fill the sink to wash dishes by hand instead of letting the water run.

Run dishwashers and washing machines only when fully loaded.

"We do not anticipate any service issues," said SPRWS General Manager Patrick Shea in the news release. "These conservation measures will help ensure we are using resources responsibly as Mississippi River flow levels continue to drop during drought conditions."