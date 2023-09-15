Edina High School, Valley View Middle School go online following 'credible threat'

EDINA, Minn. — Edina Public Schools is moving Edina High School and Valley View Middle School to online learning on Friday after district officials said there was a "credible threat" made on Thursday night.
According to a letter sent to staff and families on Friday morning, a person with a weapon was reported on the high school campus on Thursday, making a "credible threat" before leaving. The person was never inside the building, district officials said.
"Police have been investigating overnight and working on leads," the letter reads. "Out of an abundance of caution, the District has made the decision to move Edina High School and Valley View Middle School to online learning while the investigation continues."
The district did not have any additional details.
Edina High School and Valley View Middle School are located adjacent to each other off Valley View Road.
