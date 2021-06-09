Missing 2-year-old girl found dead in Edina after extensive search

The 18-hour search for Iklas Abdullahi Ahmed involved 150 first responders from agencies around the region.

EDINA, Minn — An extensive search for a missing toddler ended in tragedy Tuesday afternoon when first responders found her body.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Iklas Abdullahi Ahmed, had last been seen around 5 p.m. Monday near Rosland Park. Edina police said her body was found in water adjacent to Rosland Park.

Community members and nearly 150 first responders from 11 agencies were part of the search, which spanned more than 18 hours over two days.

“On behalf of the City, I want to send our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of this young girl,” said Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn in a Tuesday press release. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this devastating tragedy.”

Images from SKY 11 during the search showed searchers working the trails around Rosland Park and two bodies of water. A search boat was out on the larger of the two, known as Lake Cornelia.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release more details later. Milburn thanked the people who helped in the search.