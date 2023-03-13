Edina adopting 'No Mow May'

The city will temporarily suspend laws requiring residents to mow their properties so that yards can grow and provide food and shelter for pollinators.

EDINA, Minn. — Edina is stepping up to help bees and other pollinators, and asking residents to do their part by waiting to mow their yards until the end of May.

During "No Mow May," the city will temporarily suspend the laws requiring residents to keep their yards trimmed, in the hope more pollinators will find a welcoming habitat in the growing turf.

“Participating in No Mow May supports all of Minnesota's pollinators – native bees, honeybees, ants, flies, beetles, birds, butterflies and more,” said sustainability manager Grace Hancock. “Avoiding mowing allows plants rich in nectar and other nutrients to grow as pollinator food at a time when pollinators need it most. More healthy and more biodiverse pollinators help Minnesota's urban landscapes and statewide agriculture thrive.”

To participate, residents must first register their lawns.

Once registered, you can pick up a lawn sign at city hall to show your support for "No Mow May." The sign doubles as an easy explainer for any nosy neighbors curious about your lawn's less groomed appearance during May.

According to information from the city, Edina's turf and weed laws will be back in place on June 15.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: