Police ask for public help identifying teen spotted near Edina Community Center

Police say surveillance video late Monday-early Tuesday shows a white teenage boy dressed all in black near the scene where the noose was found hanging.

EDINA, Minn. — The Edina Police Department is asking the public identifying a person who may have information about a noose found at the Edina Community Center earlier this week.

The City of Edina said police investigators reviewed video surveillance tape from Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26, and learned that before the noose was hung there was a white teenage boy seen arriving in the area. He was wearing a black Vans hoodie, dark shorts, tall socks, black slip-on canvas tennis shoes and a backpack. Police believe the teen arrived in the area on foot.

Anyone with information that could help with the police investigation is asked to contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.

The noose was found "harnessed to an implement on the roof and hung in one of the courtyards" at the Edina Community Center Tuesday morning, according to a message from Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley.

According to Stanley's message, the noose was immediately removed and reported to Edina Police.

The community center is located immediately next door to the Edina Public School building and Normandale Elementary School.

Following a separate incident last month, Edina Public Schools issued a statement saying they were "saddened and deeply disappointed" after hateful messages were left on the tennis courts at the district's Kuhlman Stadium.

The messages included "anti-Asian, anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ writings," according to the district.