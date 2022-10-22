Family and friends celebrate Ladavionne Garrett’s 12th birthday after boy survived shooting

Ladavionne was one of three children shot in a span of weeks in North Minneapolis in the spring of 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — “Every day is something new, something different with him,” said Sharrie Jennings.

Jennings is Ladavionne Garrett Jr.'s grandmother.

“Monday, he will be 12 years old. We’re celebrating his birthday today. He goes to PT, OT, speech. He’s moving his body a lot more. He’s making noises and sounds now,” said Jennings.



In April 2021, Ladavionne was shot riding with his parents near the 3400 block of North Morgan Avenue in North Minneapolis. 6 months later, he was released from the hospital.



Ladavionne was one of three children shot in a span of weeks in North Minneapolis in the spring of 2021. The two other children, 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 6-year-old Aniya Allen, passed away.



His family is still searching for answers.

“We still don’t know who, what, why, how. We don’t know nothing. Here it two years later we don’t know nothing,” Jennings said. “It’s still such a secret. It’s still not being talked about. It’s still not on the person’s conscience. You see what you did. You see the outcome of what you did. You still don’t have a conscience?”



Still, Jennings said there’s a lot to celebrate.



“This is a celebration. Davionne wasn’t expected to make it. So, for him to be here for his 12th birthday, God is good. This is nothing short of a miracle.” Jennings said. “Day to day, he goes to school. He goes to regular school. He’s in 6th grade. After school, they do PT and OT and speech therapy three times a week.”

Those with information about the shootings are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at crimestoppersmn.org or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us.

