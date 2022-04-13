Crash kills 36-year-old woman, closes I-35E for hours Tuesday night

Four vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Grand Avenue and I-35E near St. Paul that also injured six others.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A fatal crash in St. Paul closed a portion of I-35E for several hours on Tuesday night, and also sent six people to local hospitals with injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2017 Ford Fusion entered I-35E from the Victoria Avenue ramp heading the wrong way around 9:45 p.m.

Just south of Grand Avenue the Ford struck a school bus, injuring two of four adults on board. The 59-year-old man and 60-year-old woman who were hurt were taken to United Hospital in St. Paul with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Ford then crashed into a Toyota Highlander, injuring the 50-year-old driver and three 14-year-old passengers inside. All four were taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After striking the Highlander, officials said the Ford rolled and collided with a GMC Terrain. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Troopers on the scene said the 36-year-old woman driving the Ford Fusion, identified Wednesday morning as Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul, did not survive the crash.

The crash report notes that the roads were wet at the time of the crash. It's unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

