Fatal workplace accident investigated in Cannon Falls

Sheriff's officials say the 37-year-old man was pulled into a machine at Sustane Natural Fertilizer while working early Tuesday.

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — Goodhue County sheriff's officials say a workplace accident claimed the life of a 37-year-old man early Tuesday.

The incident took place just before 6 a.m. at Sustane Natural Fertilizer. Cannon Falls police officers responded to the plant after a 911 call and found the victim had been pulled into a machine and was unresponsive.

He was eventually declared dead on the scene. An autopsy will be performed by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office of Southern Minnesota.

The investigation into what caused the fatal accident will be led by the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Sheriff's officials released a statement offering condolences to the family and fellow employees of the man who died.

A Google search says Natural Sustane Fertilizer bills itself as the world's leading manufacturer of granulated, organic and natural base slow-release nitrogen fertilizers.

