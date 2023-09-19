Fiery crash with semi sends two to hospital

Miraculously, the two drivers were transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. — A fiery collision between a car and a semi ended fortunately with non-life-threatening injuries for both drivers early Tuesday morning near Owatonna.

Video captured by Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras shows the two vehicles colliding at the intersection of 44th Avenue and Highway 14 in Havana Township, Steele County. Owatonna Fire and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the crash, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Both drivers, a 63-year-old man from Madison Lake driving the semi and a 55-year-old man from Owatonna driving a Chevy Impala, were transported to Owatonna Hospital, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

In a crash report Tuesday morning, State Patrol said both drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol is not believed to have been involved.

