Fire at Fleet Farm store in Blaine

The three-alarm fire was reported Thursday afternoon, with the public advised to avoid the area.

BLAINE, Minn. — Firefighters responded to a large fire at a Fleet Farm store in Blaine on Thursday afternoon.

The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department confirmed in a social media post that its firefighters were responding to a three-alarm fire at the store, though no other details were provided. Firefighters advised the public to avoid the area.

Witnesses posting on social media say the fire appears to be burning in the store's lumber yard.

Video from MnDOT traffic cameras showed a heavy plume of smoke rising from the store, which is located near the intersection of Interstate 35W and Lexington Avenue.

This is a developing story, stay with KARE 11 News for updates.

MORE NEWS: Charges filed in Best Buy Black Friday theft operation

Watch more local news: