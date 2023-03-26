x
Fire forces evacuation of Hopkins apartment building

Residents reported waking up to the sound of fire alarms around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Credit: POOL
An apartment fire in Hopkins, Minn. prompts the evacuation of residents early in the morning on March 26, 2023.

HOPKINS, Minn. — Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that prompted the evacuation of an apartment building overnight in Hopkins.

Police said there were no reports of significant injuries as a result of the fire in the building near Lake St NE and Blake Road.

Residents reported being awakened around 3 a.m. by the sound of fire alarms and authorities knocking on doors asking people to evacuate.

"As soon as we walked out the door there was just a huge puff of smoke, you couldn't even see down the whole hallway," resident Charlet Waver said. "It was a little frightening, I was wondering if I needed to grab some of my belongings as I left."

The Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced by the fire.

