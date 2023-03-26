Fire forces evacuation of Hopkins apartment building

HOPKINS, Minn. — Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that prompted the evacuation of an apartment building overnight in Hopkins.
Police said there were no reports of significant injuries as a result of the fire in the building near Lake St NE and Blake Road.
Residents reported being awakened around 3 a.m. by the sound of fire alarms and authorities knocking on doors asking people to evacuate.
"As soon as we walked out the door there was just a huge puff of smoke, you couldn't even see down the whole hallway," resident Charlet Waver said. "It was a little frightening, I was wondering if I needed to grab some of my belongings as I left."
The Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced by the fire.
