Firefighters battle industrial building fire in St. Paul

A towering plume of smoke was visible on traffic cameras Monday afternoon.

ST PAUL, Minn. — No injuries or major damage were reported after a fire at a St. Paul industrial building on Monday afternoon.

The fire sent up a plume of dark smoke that was visible across the city and on MnDOT traffic cameras.

The fire appeared to be burning outside of AMG Resources, a company that processes and sells scrap metal. A St. Paul Fire Department spokesperson said the fire appeared to be contained to a junk pile, and no structures were damaged.

As of 3:30 p.m., much of the fire appeared to be out, and the smoke in the area had diminished significantly.