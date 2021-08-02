Firefighters battle industrial building fire in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — No injuries or major damage were reported after a fire at a St. Paul industrial building on Monday afternoon.
The fire sent up a plume of dark smoke that was visible across the city and on MnDOT traffic cameras.
The fire appeared to be burning outside of AMG Resources, a company that processes and sells scrap metal. A St. Paul Fire Department spokesperson said the fire appeared to be contained to a junk pile, and no structures were damaged.
As of 3:30 p.m., much of the fire appeared to be out, and the smoke in the area had diminished significantly.
Fire crews were working in frigid conditions, with temperatures hovering around zero degrees in the Twin Cities at the time.