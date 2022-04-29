Firefighters for Healing donates to GoFundMe for burned 6-year-old

The Minnesota-based nonprofit donated $500 to support the Connecticut boy and his family as he's treated for burns suffered in an alleged bullying incident.

A 6-year-old Connecticut boy who was severely burned in what his family says was a bullying incident is getting some support from a Twin Cities nonprofit.

Firefighters for Healing, which helps burn survivors and their families in the Twin Cities, made a $500 donation to the GoFundMe for Dominick Krankall. The child is currently being treated for second- and third-degree burns at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Krankall's family said an 8-year-old boy poured gasoline on a tennis ball, lit it and threw it at Dominick's face while a group of kids were in the backyard of their building on Sunday, April 24.

According to NBC New York, the Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said that early reports indicated up to four unattended children were seeing playing with gasoline and lighting things on fire on the day of the incident.

The family of the boy accused of throwing the lit tennis ball did not address the incident when approached by NBC New York.

In their post on Dominick's GoFundMe page, Firefighters for Healing wrote, "You our (sic) in our thoughts and prayers little hero for healing! We're thinking of you and sending LOVE your way."

So far, donations for Dominick and his family have topped $470,000, far beyond the original $50,000 goal. According to the GoFundMe page, the family is also looking to move away from the accused bully and his family, and into a new home.

