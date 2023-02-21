Five biggest snow storms in Minnesota history

This winter storm is shaping up to be one of the snowiest in Minnesota history, but will it crack the top five?

MINNESOTA, USA — This winter storm is shaping up to be one of the snowiest in Minnesota history, so, we decided to take a look back at history to see where it might fall among the snowiest snowstorms in history.

Breaking down the top five highest snow totals, we begin at No. 5 with Dec. 10, 2010.

According to snow totals from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, 17.1 inches of snow fell between Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. This was the storm that caused the roof of the Metrodome to collapse.

Number four on the list happened back on Jan. 20, 1982 when 17.4 inches of snow was recorded at MSP.

Then, just two days later, it started snowing again, with another storm that dumped an additional 20 inches of snow on the Twin Cities metro. That storm would wind up producing the third-highest snow total in Minnesota History.

Second on the list happened during Thanksgiving weekend of 1985. The storm dumped 21.1 inches of snow over the course of three days.

And finally, number one should come as no surprise, the great Halloween Blizzard of 1991 that people still talk about every time it snows.

The snow started on Oct. 31 and didn’t let up until Nov. 3. At the end of the storm, the snow total at MSP had reached a record-breaking 28.4 inches.