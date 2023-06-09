Flash Flood Warning declared, hail spotted in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. — A rapid burst of rain Friday night forced Bemidji officials to declare a Flash Flood Warning.
The Beltrami County Emergency Management (BCEM) said it received multiple reports of widespread hail, in addition to "prolonged torrential rain."
"There was barely a chance of severe weather today and it wasn’t expected, but Bemidji sure got pummeled," said the BCEM.
The Flash Flood Warning will be in effect until 10:45 p.m.
"A line of intense downpours has been moving south throughout northern Minnesota this evening," said KARE 11 Meteorologist Jamie Kagol.
"According to sources in the area, some locations in the Bemidji area received over 2 inches of rain in about an hour, resulting in standing water and flooded roadways," he added.
You can keep up-to-date with the forecast on KARE 11's weather page, and by downloading the KARE 11 app, available for both Apple and Android devices.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.