Flash Flood Warning declared, hail spotted in Bemidji

"A line of intense downpours has been moving south throughout northern Minnesota this evening," said KARE 11 Meteorologist Jamie Kagol.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — A rapid burst of rain Friday night forced Bemidji officials to declare a Flash Flood Warning.

The Beltrami County Emergency Management (BCEM) said it received multiple reports of widespread hail, in addition to "prolonged torrential rain."

"There was barely a chance of severe weather today and it wasn’t expected, but Bemidji sure got pummeled," said the BCEM.

The Flash Flood Warning will be in effect until 10:45 p.m.

"According to sources in the area, some locations in the Bemidji area received over 2 inches of rain in about an hour, resulting in standing water and flooded roadways," he added.

