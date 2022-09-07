x
Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m.
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.

Napoli was last seen Aug. 28 at his cabin near Side Lake, Minnesota, according to police.

The cause and nature of his death have not yet been determined.

