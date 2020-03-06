Gov. Walz extends curfew to Wednesday, Thursday night

The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. through Friday morning starting Wednesday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order to extend the curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul through Friday morning.

The Governor's office said the goal of the curfew is to "provide safety for Minnesota residents from individuals who have engaged in unlawful and dangerous activity in recent days and threatened the security of lawful demonstrators and first responders. "

The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. through Friday morning starting Wednesday night.

During curfew hours, no one is allowed on streets or public spaces with the exception of first responders, media, people going to and from work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger, and people experiencing homelessness.