Live: Mayor Frey, city council members give update on future of 38th and Chicago

The intersection that was the site of George Floyd's death was closed last year and has not yet reopened to traffic.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis city leaders are giving an update on the future of what's become a sacred and hotly contested spot: 38th and Chicago, where George Floyd died under the knee of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

The intersection was closed shortly after Floyd's death. Since then, it has become a place of reflection, community, mourning and protest - and above all, a memorial to Floyd.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and City Council Member Alondra Cano will give an update on "next steps" for the site at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release.

The city's October 2020 survey of 929 neighborhood residents found that 65% wanted the intersection reopened for traffic in some way, while 19% wanted it closed indefinitely. Another 24% indicated they wanted justice before the intersection reopened.

When releasing the survey's results, the city acknowledged that a small portion of the neighborhood was represented. Around 34,000 people live within a mile of 38th and Chicago, and the city said Black and Latino residents and people younger than 25 were "significantly underrepresented."

City leaders have had public disagreements about how to proceed, most recently on Jan. 19 with City Council President Lisa Bender saying on Twitter that it was "past time" for Mayor Jacob Frey to have a plan for a "peaceful transition of this space."

Frey responded to that by saying in a statement that he had tried to work with Bender "to no avail."

"Let’s unite and get this done," Frey added at that time.