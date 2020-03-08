x
Minneapolis Planning Commission takes first steps toward naming street for George Floyd

Under the plan, a portion of Chicago Avenue would add the commemorative name of George Perry Floyd Jr Place.
Credit: Heidi Wigdahl
Demonstrators gathered at 38th and Chicago in late May to demand justice for Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Planning Commission has take the first steps toward approving a proposal that would add a commemorative street name to a portion of Chicago Avenue in honor of George Floyd.

Members voted 5-0 in favor of the plan at the Planning Commission Meeting on Monday evening. 

The proposal would add the commemorative name of "George Perry Floyd Jr Place" to a two-block stretch of Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, between 37th Street East and 39th Street East. A sign would be placed at the intersection of 38th and Chicago, near the area where a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes in late May, resulting in Floyd's death.

A commemorative street name would not require any address changes; properties in that two-block area would continue to use Chicago Avenue as a mailing address.

The proposal still requires additional approvals, including a vote by the full Minneapolis City Council, which could happen by mid-September.

