Federal trial of three former Minneapolis officers expected to resume Monday

The trial of J Alexander Kueng, Thou Tao and Thomas Lane was put on hold after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID last week.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Trial expected to resume after multi-day delay for positive COVID-19 test

Dept. of Corrections safety trainer doubles down on safety techniques taught to officers

Hennepin County Medical Examiner testifies about George Floyd's cause of death

Court is expected to resume Monday morning days after Judge Paul Magnuson announced the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police offices would be paused due to one of the defendants testing positive for COVID.

The judge didn't say which defendant tested positive, but Thomas Lane was noted as absent from the St. Paul courtroom Wednesday when Magnuson made his ruling.

J Alexander Kueng, Thou Tao and Lane are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights on the day he was murdered in May 2020. Kueng and Tao face an additional charge for not stepping in to help Floyd while fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in a state trial last year.

A news release from the U.S. District Court said the defendant who tested positive for COVID will be retested prior to the trial resuming. If tests from the defendant, those who have been in close proximity to him and his legal come back negative court will resume at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb.1 recap

Court proceedings opened Tuesday morning with Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker on the stand for cross-examination by the officers' defense teams.

Robert Paule, defense attorney for Thou Tao, had Baker acknowledge he initially told the Hennepin County Attorney's Office that there was no physical evidence of asphyxia in George Floyd's autopsy.

Baker told jurors he was harassed and received multiple threats after the initial press release about Floyd's death was published.

The courtroom abruptly took its morning break after a juror, who according to the court pool reporter was shaking, looked unwell and was taken out of the room.

"We can't afford to be down any more time than we have to," Judge Magnuson said, noting the prosecution has 40-some witnesses on their list, man of whom are in the Twin Cities.

After Baker completed his testimony, the court took a break. Prosecutors called their next witness when they returned, Chris Douglas from Hennepin County's Department of Community Corrections.

Douglas told the jury he is the safety trainer for all new employees, and gives corrections officers "refreshers" throughout the year. He said he teaches officers to roll subjects to the side recovery position to help them breathe better.

Douglas is expected to return to the stand and resume his testimony Monday.