Give blood, get popular Snoopy shirt

ST PAUL, Minn. — A character from Minnesota native Charles M. Schulz's popular "Peanuts" brand is lending his coolness to help out a great cause this month.

The American Red Cross is giving shirts of Joe Cool (Snoopy's alter-ego) to people who donate blood April 1-23.

The exclusive white t-shirt showing Joe standing in front of the iconic Red Cross with the phrase "Be Cool. Give Blood." is proving to be a big hit on TikTok.

The Red Cross website says to sign up fast "while supplies last – then show off your cool, kind spirit."

The Red Cross says people who donate will also be entered into a contest to win a trip to Sonoma County, California that includes a tour of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California.

The Peanuts phenomenon began in 1950 after Schulz, who grew up in St. Paul, signed with United Features Syndicate. At the time of Schulz's retirement, "Peanuts" was featured in 2,600 newspapers, reaching 335 million readers in 75 countries.

Schulz passed away in his sleep at his home in Santa Rosa at the age of 77 in 2000. He was suffering from colorectal cancer. The last original "Peanuts" cartoon strip was published the following day.

