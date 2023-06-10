Good reviews for Anoka drinking district

The Minnesota Legislature's experiment with a social district in Anoka has worked well according to community leaders.

ANOKA, Minn. — A town known for antiques and Halloween got on the map for something else in the past month, a legislative experiment in casual drinking known as the Anoka Social District.

State lawmakers and local figures launched the one-month pilot on September 6, allowing people to sip wine, beer, and cocktails in specially marked plastic cups as they stroll through downtown popping in and out of businesses.

"The sip and stroll concept's been working very well," Anoka City Council Member Erik Skogquist told KARE.

"It's interesting to see over the last month who's been embracing this. There's been a lot of businesses -- antique stores, a quilt shop -- and all of them have been saying this is something we think is great."

Skogquist said visitors have respected the placards in the windows of businesses inside the district. Those signs tell you where you can buy a drink to go, what stores welcome strolling drinkers, and which ones don't.

"It gets a lot of new people in town. That's something I've heard from a lot of people. And more exposure. Not necessarily more drinking, but more exposure and more new faces."

At Amore Antiques Friday afternoon owner Brandon Altenweg was working on a window display and planning the big Anoka Vintage Fest that will draw 90 antique and vintage clothing vendors to downtown on Saturday.

The event, which will raise money for the Haven4Heroes charity for veterans, coincides with the final day of the social district experiment.

"The social district has been a great, novel idea. People feel cool sipping their beverages. and we've had no issues when they come inside. No one's spilt anything. People are really respectful," Altenweg told KARE.

He believes the social district concept will be expanded by the legislature because it has worked so well in this city and other states have established drinking zones.

"The social district is really made for events like Anoka Vintage Fest, or the food truck festival, or River Fest. It’s made for these big events, which, Anoka is set up perfect for those."

The 2023 legislation that created the experiment also requires the City of Anoka to file a report with the legislature within the next two years. The city must provide details on how the social district was designed, how participating businesses were selected, and how it all worked.

The bill also requires the city to recommend ways to tweak the social district concept before making it available to communities across Minnesota.





