Math teacher, former coach named Minnesota Teacher of the Year

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the fifth time in the award's history, a St. Paul educator has been named Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Michael Houston, a math teacher and former head football coach, was named the 59th recipient of the award on Sunday.

“His ability to engage all students, particularly students of color, is exceptional; partly due to his lived experiences as a teacher of color and to his determination to help all students achieve success,” wrote Kimberley Nichols, a Gordon Parks High School math teacher who previously worked with Houston at Harding and served with him on the SPPS district mathematics team, in a statement.

Houston, who was previously a finalist for the award in 2017, has been with Harding for 19 years and serves as the mathematics department chair, a learning team facilitator and a union steward.

He became the first college graduate of his family after earning a bachelor's degree from Concordia University in St. Paul and would go on to earn a master's degree from Hamline University, according to the release.

Houston also works as an adjunct professor at Concordia, where he teaches math classes to prospective elementary school teachers, according to a release.

Describing his teaching philosophy, he said it “has always been centered upon creating classroom community. In the wake of the pandemic and the ongoing trauma our Harding students have endured, my goal every day is to make sure they have fun in their learning and know they are loved.”

The awardee is selected by a selection committee and is underwritten by Education Minnesota.

