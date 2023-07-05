Rescue dogs join Hennepin County K9 at retirement celebration

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — On Saturday a very special pup was honored after years of working with Hennepin County.
Zoro, a 7-year-old Belgian mix, was honored at a party that also featured dogs from No Dog Left Behind, a local rescue.
Hennepin County Sheriff Dewanna Witt spoke at the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of the county's K9 program, as well as the importance of adopting shelter dogs in need of homes.
The four-legged retiree will spend the rest of his days at home with his handler.
