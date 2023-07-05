x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Rescue dogs join Hennepin County K9 at retirement celebration

The 7-year-old Belgian mix spent more than 700 hours on call and is getting ready to relax at home with his handler.

More Videos

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — On Saturday a very special pup was honored after years of working with Hennepin County. 

Zoro, a 7-year-old Belgian mix, was honored at a party that also featured dogs from No Dog Left Behind, a local rescue. 

Hennepin County Sheriff Dewanna Witt spoke at the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of the county's K9 program, as well as the importance of adopting shelter dogs in need of homes. 

The four-legged retiree will spend the rest of his days at home with his handler. 

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out