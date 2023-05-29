Homeowner saves neighbor's pets from burning home as fire spread in Howard Lake

Two homes were lost but firefighters saved the St. James Lutheran Church after an ember ignited the steeple.

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. — Alerted to a garage fire by his 7-year-old son, Richard Block had to act fast.

"Kind of went into panic mode a little bit," he said.

As the flames spread to his house in Howard Lake, Block made sure his family was safe — he, his girlfriend, and the six kids between them — as well as his four dogs and his lizard.

But then the fire spread to his next-door neighbor.

"I did hear her little Chihuahua bark, then it kind of kicked in — she's not even home. I looked in the driveway and sure enough she wasn't home," Block said.

Flames and smoke coming through the back — he got her three dogs out of the kennels in the front.

"I really think I was on autopilot more than anything. Just do what needs to be done. Don't even think about it. Just go do it," Block said.

And then, an ember from the two burning homes floated over the house next door and landed on the St. James Lutheran Church steeple.

"To turn and see the steeple on fire, for a moment, my heart sunk," said Pastor Mark Loder.

His parsonage had been mostly spared but he feared the church was about to burn down. Firefighters were able to prevent that and contain the flames to the top of the steeple -- saving the church.

"But more importantly, there's two families that have lost their homes," Loder said.

Pastor Loder has been directing all attention to the families now in need.

"It's nice to see the community come together when you really need it the most. I couldn't be more grateful for everybody. The church, the community, even the shoes I'm wearing are from some random person that helped me out with shoes. I didn't have any shoes on. It's amazing to see the overwhelming support everyone gives us," Block said.

St James Lutheran Church is collecting toys and clothing to help the two families that lost their homes.

