Road closure, evacuation planning for people living on UT 408 near International Falls

Rising waters have prompted Koochiching County Emergency Operations to call for an evacuation for residents living on the south side of UT 408.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — Waters near International Falls are rising to levels higher than they've been in the last 70 years, prompting road closures and evacuations starting on Sunday, June 5.

According to Koochiching County Emergency Operations, at noon on Sunday UT 408 will close for the weekend to allow emergency management crews to build a protective clay berm around the water treatment plant.

Residents living on the south side of the road have been asked to evacuate.

People driving in the area are asked to watch out for heavy trucks and equipment that will be in the area around Highway 332 and County Road 155 around the water treatment plant.

International Falls High School at 1515 11th Street, International Falls, has been set as a temporary evacuation checkpoint for Sunday, and will open at 8 a.m. People are asked to not go to the Backus Community Center if they're evacuating.

If you need a place for your pets to stay, the Northeast Region Pet Sheltering Trailer has been brought in and has space for up to 50 pets. Their shelter will be in the hockey area on campus to keep owners and their pets close together.

If you are evacuating and you need immediate animal shelter assistance, you can call 218-240-4418.

In a release, emergency operations said they're continuing to evaluate conditions, and will update the community as information becomes available.

To check out updates, you can check out the county's page here, or the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.