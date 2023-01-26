John Mayer going solo acoustic at Xcel Energy Center

The guitar wizard is set to perform in the Twin Cities on April 1 as part of his solo tour. He will also play some piano.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Guitar virtuoso John Mayer is set to stop in the Twin Cities later this spring as part of his new, ground-breaking tour.

For the first time ever, Mayer will perform solo acoustic in arenas all over the U.S. and in Canada, with a stop at Xcel Energy Center set for April 1.

The acclaimed artist's tour, nearly two decades in the making, is set to feature solo performances by Mayer, "leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar," according to a press release.

Alec Benjamin and singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine are among the special guests scheduled to open the concerts.

Tickets go on sale beginning Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. CST. , with presales starting on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. and continuing through Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. CST.

Fans can sign up to get access to presale tickets here.





