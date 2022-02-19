Amy's Cupcake Shoppe to hold master class on cookie decorating

The master classes will teach attendees techniques and skills like mixing sugar cookie dough, making royal icing, different icing consistencies and more.

HOPKINS, Minn. — During KARE11 Saturday, Amy Brace, the owner of Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins, showed Dave Schwartz how to decorate sugar cookies and discussed classes her business will be holding in March.

Brace will hold two master class workshops on sugar cookie decorating on March 12 and 26. The master classes will teach people from start to finish how to make beautifully decorated sugar cookies.

The courses are three hours long, with an hour-long lunch for the icing to chill, and will teach attendees techniques and skills like mixing sugar cookie dough, making royal icing, color theory, different icing consistencies and more.

Tickets for the sugar cookie master class can be found online here.

If you'd like to join Amy in the shop, the Cupcake Shoppe is currently hiring bakers and people for the front of the house. Applications for either position can be found online here.

According to the application, shifts at the shop will be Tuesday through Saturday 4 a.m. to noon or 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. All resumes can be emailed to amy@amyscupcakeshoppe.com⁠.

Online ordering for curbside and in-store pickup for Amy's Cupcake Shoppe can be found here.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: