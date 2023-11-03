x
St. Patrick's Day celebration comes to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres on March 13

It's one performance only on Monday, March 13.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year with "Kickin' It Irish!" on the main stage at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.

"Kickin' It Irish" is a Gaelic celebration highlighting traditional and contemporary Irish step-dancing and music featuring world-class musicians gifted in Irish bodhran, whistle, flute, fiddle, guitar, accordion, African djembe and song.

Tickets are $44 for adults and $20 for youths ages 4 -17. 

Dinner seating is at 5:30 p.m.; the performance is at 7:30 p.m. 

Add dinner for an additional cost of $20 per guest. 

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' chef will serve corned beef and cabbage as an entrée choice, in addition to the standard dinner menu. 

Tickets are still available, call Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' box office at 952-934-1525 or visit ChanhassenDT.com.

