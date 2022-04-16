Tips for getting kids to connect with nature

Dr. Marti Erickson, a developmental psychologist and co-host of Mom Enough, explains why kids experiencing nature is so important.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — With April being Earth Month and Earth Day just a week away, consider this a timely reminder of an why getting kids to experience more nature and spend less time on screens is so important.

Dr. Marti Erickson, a developmental psychologist and co-host of Mom Enough, joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about why kids spend less time outside now, the benefits of nature experience and to share tips about connecting kids and nature.

Erickson says some of the benefits include better physical health, less stress and anxiety, better concentration and later in life, children become better stewards of the land and nature.

The Mom Enough podcast on Monday features Dr. Anthony Rao, author of The Power of Agency. Mom Enough also provides sheet that includes a set of hypothetical dilemmas that will help you learn more about how to support agency in your children. Visit www.momenough.com for both the podcast and the free resource sheet.

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for the full interview with Dr. Erickson and all of her tips.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: