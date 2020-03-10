Fun ideas for decorating fall cupcakes with Amy's Cupcake Shoppe.

Amy's Cupcake Shoppe, located in Hopkins, has continued to innovate through the COVID-19 pandemic. The local shop has worked to bring sweet treats to the community.

While customers haven't been able to come inside the shop, owner Amy Brace and her team have been making improvement to the front of the house so they're ready when it's safer.

In the meantime, they have been doing curbside orders, nation-wide shipping and custom orders.

Amy's Cupcake Shoppe also started making different types of sandwich bread. They are partnering with Marna's Eatery and Lounge in Robbinsdale to make sandwich kits available for pre-order with pickups on Fridays and Saturdays.