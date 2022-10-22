Record harvest for fall fruit at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Pumpkins, squash and gourds were harvested from the Arboretum, with some now available for sale at AppleHouse.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHASKA, Minn. — It was a record-breaking year for pumpkins, squash and gourds at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

Researchers Jenny Thull and John Thull planted 328 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds at the Arboretum's Horticultural Research Center this year. Even after a summer drought, they were able to harvest a record number of fall fruit from four acres of land.

Hundreds of varieties of squash are now for sale at the AppleHouse, located next to the Horticultural Research Center.

Jenny Thull stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share more about the record harvest, and some recipes. Check out all of Jenny's favorite recipes on the Arb's Nature Notes blog.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: