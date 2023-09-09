Picking apples at Ferguson's family orchard in Jordan

Ferguson's Orchards in Jordan has over 16 attractions and offers folks a chance to shoot apple cannons, ride the Cow Train, or chow down on cider donuts.

JORDAN, Minnesota — Less than 30 minutes south of the Twin Cities, a family-owned farm offers more than 16 attractions for quintessential fall fun, including a pick-your-own apple orchard and pumpkin patch, a giant corn maze, wagon rides and apple cannons.

Ferguson's Orchards in Jordan also has a farm market that has a hard cider bar and sells fresh bakery items like apple cider donuts. It also boasts local jams, syrups, and caramel apples.

Admission is $15 per person, and children under 2 years old get free admission. The one-time ticket purchase allows for unlimited daily entry from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the season.