x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Healthy eating on a budget

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger offers tips and shares a recipe on KARE 11 Saturday.

More Videos

Shopping healthy does not have to break the bank.

Skip the fast food and eat healthier at home with help from your Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger. 

Whether you're cooking for yourself or the whole family, her money-saving ideas will help you shop smart and save.

RecipeEasy Tex-Mex Pasta

2 tbsp Gustare Vita extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded, finely diced

1 ½ tsp That’s Smart! Italian seasoning

1 lbs. 93% lean ground beef or turkey, if desired

2 cups Hy-Vee whole wheat rotini pasta, or Hy-Vee Omega-3 rotini pasta, if desired

1 (16 oz.) jar Hy-Vee medium chunky salsa

1 (14.5 oz.) can Hy-Vee 33% less sodium chicken broth

1 (14.5 oz.) can That’s Smart! diced tomatoes

2 tbsp That’s Smart! tomato paste

2 cups That’s Smart! frozen golden corn

1 (15 oz.) can Hy-Vee No Salt Added black beans, drained and rinsed

Cherry tomatoes, halved, for serving, if desired

Hy-Vee finely shredded Colby jack cheese, for serving, if desired

Avocado, diced, for serving, if desired

Fresh cilantro, finely chopped, for serving, if desired

All you do:

  1. In a large sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, jalapeno, and Italian seasoning; sauté for 2 – 4 minutes. Add ground beef or meat alternative. Cook until an internal temperature of 165 degrees or desired doneness.
  2. Add pasta, salsa, chicken broth, canned tomatoes, tomato paste, corn and beans. Stir, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer for 18 – 20 minutes or until pasta is tender.
  3. Top with tomatoes, cheese, avocado and/or cilantro, if desired.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out