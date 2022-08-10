Healthy eating on a budget

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger offers tips and shares a recipe on KARE 11 Saturday.

Shopping healthy does not have to break the bank.

Skip the fast food and eat healthier at home with help from your Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger.

Whether you're cooking for yourself or the whole family, her money-saving ideas will help you shop smart and save.

Recipe: Easy Tex-Mex Pasta

2 tbsp Gustare Vita extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded, finely diced

1 ½ tsp That’s Smart! Italian seasoning

1 lbs. 93% lean ground beef or turkey, if desired

2 cups Hy-Vee whole wheat rotini pasta, or Hy-Vee Omega-3 rotini pasta, if desired

1 (16 oz.) jar Hy-Vee medium chunky salsa

1 (14.5 oz.) can Hy-Vee 33% less sodium chicken broth

1 (14.5 oz.) can That’s Smart! diced tomatoes

2 tbsp That’s Smart! tomato paste

2 cups That’s Smart! frozen golden corn

1 (15 oz.) can Hy-Vee No Salt Added black beans, drained and rinsed

Cherry tomatoes, halved, for serving, if desired

Hy-Vee finely shredded Colby jack cheese, for serving, if desired

Avocado, diced, for serving, if desired

Fresh cilantro, finely chopped, for serving, if desired

All you do: