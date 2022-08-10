Healthy eating on a budget

Shopping healthy does not have to break the bank.
Skip the fast food and eat healthier at home with help from your Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger.
Whether you're cooking for yourself or the whole family, her money-saving ideas will help you shop smart and save.
Recipe: Easy Tex-Mex Pasta
2 tbsp Gustare Vita extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup yellow onion, diced
1 jalapeno, seeded, finely diced
1 ½ tsp That’s Smart! Italian seasoning
1 lbs. 93% lean ground beef or turkey, if desired
2 cups Hy-Vee whole wheat rotini pasta, or Hy-Vee Omega-3 rotini pasta, if desired
1 (16 oz.) jar Hy-Vee medium chunky salsa
1 (14.5 oz.) can Hy-Vee 33% less sodium chicken broth
1 (14.5 oz.) can That’s Smart! diced tomatoes
2 tbsp That’s Smart! tomato paste
2 cups That’s Smart! frozen golden corn
1 (15 oz.) can Hy-Vee No Salt Added black beans, drained and rinsed
Cherry tomatoes, halved, for serving, if desired
Hy-Vee finely shredded Colby jack cheese, for serving, if desired
Avocado, diced, for serving, if desired
Fresh cilantro, finely chopped, for serving, if desired
All you do:
- In a large sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, jalapeno, and Italian seasoning; sauté for 2 – 4 minutes. Add ground beef or meat alternative. Cook until an internal temperature of 165 degrees or desired doneness.
- Add pasta, salsa, chicken broth, canned tomatoes, tomato paste, corn and beans. Stir, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer for 18 – 20 minutes or until pasta is tender.
- Top with tomatoes, cheese, avocado and/or cilantro, if desired.