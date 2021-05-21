How to practice random acts of networking kindness

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Networking has had to evolve throughout the pandemic during the last year, but making connections is still key to success in many areas of business.
A simple act could make a huge difference to a client or friend who needs a boost, either personally or professionally.
KARE received a few tips from Women in Networking director and Win Win Connects founder Teresa Thomas. Lately, Thomas has hosted a monthly Zoom event that teaches virtual networking skills, and provided us with these inexpensive and simple ways to connect with other professionals.
- Post a positive review or testimonial for someone who has a great product or service (e.g. LinkedIn, Facebook business page, Yelp)
- When someone posts on social media that they are seeking a recommendation, comment and recommend your favorite service provider and tag their business page or list their URL.
- Support artisans and small businesses within your network. When purchasing gifts, think about who in your network you could purchase from (e.g. an artist, crafter, musician, author, boutique).
- Comment on and share your favorite blog posts and articles written by those in your network and help them to get their message out into the world.
- Send a handwritten card expressing appreciation.
- Mail a $5 coffee card to a connection just because you want to.
- Contact someone to let them know what positive impact they made on you and how you are carrying it forward.
- For the people you know who are seeking employment: Take some time to think about whether you know anyone who may be hiring for their desired position and pass along job leads.
- Call a client and simply say thank you for the pleasure of doing business with them.
- When you introduce people in your network to each other, share something you really appreciate about each person (beyond their name and job title).
Visit Teresa's website, here.