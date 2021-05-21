How to practice random acts of networking kindness

A simple act could make a huge difference to a client or friend who needs a boost, either personally or professionally.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Networking has had to evolve throughout the pandemic during the last year, but making connections is still key to success in many areas of business.

A simple act could make a huge difference to a client or friend who needs a boost, either personally or professionally.

KARE received a few tips from Women in Networking director and Win Win Connects founder Teresa Thomas. Lately, Thomas has hosted a monthly Zoom event that teaches virtual networking skills, and provided us with these inexpensive and simple ways to connect with other professionals.

Post a positive review or testimonial for someone who has a great product or service (e.g. LinkedIn, Facebook business page, Yelp) When someone posts on social media that they are seeking a recommendation, comment and recommend your favorite service provider and tag their business page or list their URL. Support artisans and small businesses within your network. When purchasing gifts, think about who in your network you could purchase from (e.g. an artist, crafter, musician, author, boutique). Comment on and share your favorite blog posts and articles written by those in your network and help them to get their message out into the world. Send a handwritten card expressing appreciation. Mail a $5 coffee card to a connection just because you want to. Contact someone to let them know what positive impact they made on you and how you are carrying it forward. For the people you know who are seeking employment: Take some time to think about whether you know anyone who may be hiring for their desired position and pass along job leads. Call a client and simply say thank you for the pleasure of doing business with them. When you introduce people in your network to each other, share something you really appreciate about each person (beyond their name and job title).