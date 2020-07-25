Get kids to cook at home with these exciting yet healthy recipes from Coborn's.

If you've got a picky eater on your hands, or find yourself tired of making your child the same foods, some new recipes might be in order.

One of the best ways to get kids interested in trying new foods, is to get them involved in making food.

Amy Petersen, supermarket registered dietitian with Coborn's, said that breaking out of routine not only helps stave off monotony, but can actually help create better eaters.

Through a new digital program, Coborn's is sharing free recipes every week on its website. Families are encouraged to share their pictures and experiences with Coborn's on its Facebook or Instagram pages by tagging @Cobornsgrocery or using the hashtag #KidsCookAtHome.