KARE11 Saturday

Lobster Benedict for Mother’s Day brunch at Smack Shack

Mom deserves a nice meal she doesn't have to cook on Sunday!

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the most popular restaurants in town is giving a taste of their Mother's Day menu.

Chef Ben Pichler from Smack Shack joins KARE 11 Saturday to show us a few of the offerings on their menu.

He also shared this recipe:

Smack Shack Lobster Benedict

Ingredients:

  • 4 English Muffins Split and Toasted
  • 1 Recipe Avocado Mousse (recipe follows)
  • 1 lb Poached Fresh Lobster
  • 8 Eggs Poached
  • 12 Ounces Hollandaise
  • Chives Chopped for Garnish

Directions:

  • Spread a generous amount of avocado mousse on the toasted English muffins.
  • Top each split muffin with 2 ounces of poached lobster.
  • Place a poached egg on the lobster and slather with hollandaise. 
  • Garnish with chopped chives.

Avocado Mousse

Ingredients

  • 2 Ripe Avocados
  • Zest and Juice of 1 Lime
  • 3 oz. Cream Cheese (room temp)
  • 1 Tablespoon Salt

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth.

