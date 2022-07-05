Lobster Benedict for Mother’s Day brunch at Smack Shack

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the most popular restaurants in town is giving a taste of their Mother's Day menu.
Chef Ben Pichler from Smack Shack joins KARE 11 Saturday to show us a few of the offerings on their menu.
He also shared this recipe:
Smack Shack Lobster Benedict
Ingredients:
- 4 English Muffins Split and Toasted
- 1 Recipe Avocado Mousse (recipe follows)
- 1 lb Poached Fresh Lobster
- 8 Eggs Poached
- 12 Ounces Hollandaise
- Chives Chopped for Garnish
Directions:
- Spread a generous amount of avocado mousse on the toasted English muffins.
- Top each split muffin with 2 ounces of poached lobster.
- Place a poached egg on the lobster and slather with hollandaise.
- Garnish with chopped chives.
Avocado Mousse
Ingredients
- 2 Ripe Avocados
- Zest and Juice of 1 Lime
- 3 oz. Cream Cheese (room temp)
- 1 Tablespoon Salt
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth.
