Lobster Benedict for Mother’s Day brunch at Smack Shack

Mom deserves a nice meal she doesn't have to cook on Sunday!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the most popular restaurants in town is giving a taste of their Mother's Day menu.

Chef Ben Pichler from Smack Shack joins KARE 11 Saturday to show us a few of the offerings on their menu.

He also shared this recipe:

Smack Shack Lobster Benedict

Ingredients:

4 English Muffins Split and Toasted

1 Recipe Avocado Mousse (recipe follows)

1 lb Poached Fresh Lobster

8 Eggs Poached

12 Ounces Hollandaise

Chives Chopped for Garnish





Directions:

Spread a generous amount of avocado mousse on the toasted English muffins.

Top each split muffin with 2 ounces of poached lobster.

Place a poached egg on the lobster and slather with hollandaise.

Garnish with chopped chives.





Avocado Mousse

Ingredients

2 Ripe Avocados

Zest and Juice of 1 Lime

3 oz. Cream Cheese (room temp)

1 Tablespoon Salt

Directions





Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: