Love Pizza in Golden Valley is now open for lunch

The locally-owned restaurant is also offering its pizza by the slice.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A pizza place just down the street from KARE 11 studio has been getting rave reviews for its wood-fired pies, and is now adding a new service to its customers.

Golden Valley's Love Pizza is now serving lunch.

Love Pizza serves up coal-fired and bar-style pizzas and their secret family recipe meatballs that tend to sell out every night.

Last April, the pizza joint celebrated its one-year anniversary in Golden Valley and announced it was offering dine-in options. It also expanded its offerings for non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

The owner, Marc Ratner, joined KARE 11 Saturday to show what the restaurant offers.

