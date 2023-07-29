x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Love Pizza in Golden Valley is now open for lunch

The locally-owned restaurant is also offering its pizza by the slice.
Credit: KARE 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A pizza place just down the street from KARE 11 studio has been getting rave reviews for its wood-fired pies, and is now adding a new service to its customers.

Golden Valley's Love Pizza is now serving lunch.

The locally-owned restaurant is also offering its pizza by the slice.

Love Pizza serves up coal-fired and bar-style pizzas and their secret family recipe meatballs that tend to sell out every night.

Last April, the pizza joint celebrated its one-year anniversary in Golden Valley and announced it was offering dine-in options. It also expanded its offerings for non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

The owner, Marc Ratner, joined KARE 11 Saturday to show what the restaurant offers.

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

KARE 11 Saturday has jokes... Dad Jokes

Before You Leave, Check This Out