Minnesotan author pens novel on elite youth hockey

MINNEAPOLIS — In the Land of 10,000 Lakes, hockey reigns supreme and one local author captures the competitiveness of elite youth hockey and the misconduct and abuse in athletics.

To discuss her upcoming novel, "Home or Away," Kathleen West joined KARE 11 Saturday and talked about what experiences she drew from and the insights she learned from members of the USA Women's National Hockey Team.

West leaned on her experience as a Minnesota high school English teacher and a hockey mom and colligate athlete. She also interviewed members of the USA Women's National Hockey Team and players and coaches about skills, positions, game scenarios and philosophy.

Her novel, as she explained during KARE 11 Saturday, is about former Olympic hopefuls, now mothers, passing along their love and passion for hockey, along with their own baggage, onto their children.

"Home or Away" releases on March 29 and there will be an in-person book launching event at 6:30 p.m., March 29, at ModernWell. Tickets are $10. Preorders for the book can be made through Magers & Quinn, which is a partner for the event. Preorders include a personalized signed copy.

"Told with Kathleen West’s trademark wit and compassion, "Home or Away" is a story about overcoming our pasts, confronting our futures, and the sustaining bonds of female friendship," the book's description reads.

West is a life-long Minnesota, earned a degree in English from Macalester College and currently lives in Minneapolis with her family.

