Author talks the origins of Nordic skiing in Minnesota and the sport's future

The novel dives into the origins of skiing in Minnesota, how Nordic skiing has grown in recent years and how climate change is impacting the sport.

MINNEAPOLIS — An author from northern Minnesota joined KARE 11 on Saturday morning to discuss his latest book that celebrates the cultural history of Nordic skiing in the North Star State.

Ryan Rodger's new book, "Winter's Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing," chronicles the history of skiing in Minnesota, tracing its history from Scandinavian populations starting the first organized skiing in the United States during the late 19th century and how veterans from World War II brought the European style of downhill skiing to the states.

While ski jumping has waned in popularity, Rodger's novel explains how Nordic skiing, or cross-country skiing, has grown in recent years.

Rodger, who lives in northern Minnesota with his family, explained how Nordic skiing gained notoriety in the 1930s but truly caught on during the 1960s.

The freelance writer also details how climate change is affecting the sport now, with more areas across the country needed to create artificial snow to make up for the lack of snowfall.

"Generously illustrated, this is an engaging look at the earliest ski teams and touring clubs; the evolution of cross-country skis, gear, and fashion; and the ambitious effort to maintain a vast trail network across Minnesota’s state park system," the book's description reads.

The novel features photographs from the sport's history, including vintage photos from the St. Paul Winter Carnival and the St. Paul Ski Club.

